Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Up for Bombshell New York Times, New Yorker Stories

Harvey Weinstein has hired a high-powered team of attorneys to push back on soon-to-be-published bombshell stories from the New York Times and the New Yorker detailing sexual allegations and improper workplace behavior against him. Some women making the charges are believed to be on-the-record.

Weinstein has retained star litigator David Boies, as well as attorneys Lisa Bloom and Charles Harder in an effort to rebut the claims. Jodi Kantor, an investigative reporter who wrote about harsh working conditions at Amazon, is working on the story for the Times, along with Megan Twohey, who wrote a piece about Weinstein’s questionable charitable work for amfAR, a charity involved with AIDS treatments. Ronan Farrow, the former MSNBC host, is doing the story for the New Yorker, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation. One individual said Farrow had shopped the story for awhile including to NBC.

In a brief interview on Wednesday, Weinstein declined to comment on the charges.

“I’ve not been aware of this,” he said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, honestly.”

When asked if the publications had called him for comment, Weinstein replied that he was too busy in the editing room working on “The Current War,” an upcoming historical drama, to know the answer to that question, adding that he’d had a “crazy day.” He also said he would have “someone who can speak on my behalf” call Variety back.

Weinstein later issued a statement through a spokesperson, as did Bloom. “The story sounds so good I want to buy the movie rights,” said Weinstein

“Harvey Weinstein is obviously excellent at assembling a legal team,” said Bloom.

The Weinstein Co. is bracing for the impact of the stories, but most employees are largely unaware of the details. Weinstein is trying to retain the services of Lanny Davis, a former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, to help advise him on public relations strategy, according to one insider. He has also reached out to several crisis PR firms in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for the New York Times declined to comment. A spokesperson for the New Yorker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

