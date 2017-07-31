Harvey Keitel, Liam McIntyre to Star in Drama ‘See You Soon’

Harvey Keitel, Liam McIntyre and newcomer Jenia Tanaeva are starring in the independent romantic drama “See You Soon,” currently filming in Europe and Russia.

David Mahmoudieh is making his feature directorial debut from a script co-written by Tanaeva and Mike Cestari and revisions by Joe Ballarini. Tanaeva is also producing with Monella Kaplan for eMotion Entertainment, with Alexander Mikhalskiy executive producing.

“See You Soon” follows a U.S. soccer star who, after suffering a career-threatening injury in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup, embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and gives true love a chance. The film also stars “Downton Abbey” star Poppy Drayton, Oleg Taktarov, retired Spanish soccer star Carles Puyol, and Larissa Malevannaya.

Producer Gabi Ilioiu and Iuliana Tarnovetchi’s Alien Film Entertainment are handling the European production on location.

“This is a modern-day Cinderella story in the vein of ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘An Affair to Remember,'” said Tanaeva. “I wanted to create a warm and heartfelt story about people and the power of love. I hope the movie will inspire men and women around the world to follow their dreams, believe in themselves and be courageous enough to take that first step.”

McIntyre starred in Steven S. DeKnight’s “Spartacus: War of the Damned” for Starz! and is in post-production on Loni Peristere’s “The Haunted” for Syfy. Keitel is currently in pre-production on Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” for Netflix and has been filming Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” alongside Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Ed Norton.

Mahmoudieh has directed commercials and music videos, and is currently writing the superhero movie “Worth” for Star Trek creators Roddenberry Entertainment.

McIntyre is represented by Independent Management Company and WME; Keitel is represented by ICM Partners, Cinéart and The Artists Partnership; and Mahmoudieh by Heroes And Villains.