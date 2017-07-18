Harvey Atkin, ‘Cagney & Lacey’ and ‘Meatballs’ Actor, Dies at 74

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Harvey Atkin dead Meatballs
Haliburton/Cfdc/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Canadian actor Harvey Atkin, best known for his roles in “Meatballs” and “Cagney & Lacey,” died early Tuesday morning in Toronto after a battle with cancer, a rep for Atkin confirmed to Variety. He was 74.

Related

Celebrities Who Died in 2017

The mustachioed actor, remembered for his signature large-framed glasses, was born in Toronto. Atkin’s breakout performance was as Camp North Star camp director Morty Melnick in Ivan Reitman’s 1979 comedy “Meatballs,” where he worked alongside Bill Murray, Kate Lynch, and Chris Makepeace. He was also a regular on the 1980s TV detective drama “Cagney & Lacey” as staff sergeant captain Ronald Coleman, as well as on NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as Judge Ridenour. Atkin’s long list of guest-starring credits in television and film include “Beetlejuice,” “Goosebumps,” “Silver Streak,” and “Atlantic City.”

In addition to his on-screen roles, the actor voiced characters in a number of animated television shows, including several Super Mario Bros. series, “Jacob Two-Two,” and “The Ripping Friends.” Atkin also lent his voice to radio and TV commercials, including ads for Leon’s Furniture in Canada.

Atkin is survived by his wife Celia, daughter Lisa, son Danny, three sisters, and five grandchildren.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Me says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Also in “EDDIE AND THE CRUISERS II: EDDIE LIVES!” playing the record executive of Eddie’s record label. Kate Lynch was also in it.

    “When the hand is up, the mouth is shut.”

    Reply

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad