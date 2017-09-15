Hollywood Mourns Death of ‘Legendary’ Harry Dean Stanton: ‘The Definition of Cool’

Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton died on Friday, and Hollywood was quick to mourn the “Big Love” actor.

Jon Cryer, who starred alongside Stanton in 1986’s “Pretty in Pink,” posted a photo of the two on set with the caption, “Was an honor, man. #RIPHarryDeanStanton”

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright also shared a still of Stanton from “Repo Man” with the caption, “RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here’s a few favs: ‘Alien,’ ‘Paris Texas,’ ‘Repo Man.'”

Longtime Stanton collaborator David Lynch, who most recently worked with him on the “Twin Peaks” revival, released a statement, writing, “The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us. There went a great one. There’s nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!!!“

Shawn Doyle, who acted with Stanton in “Big Love,” tweeted a tribute. “You could watch him on set say a line as simple as ‘hello,’ and be mystified why it was so friggin compelling.”

Horror film director John Carpenter, who directed the actor in “Escape From New York,” tweeted, “Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace.”

Olivia Wilde wrote that Stanton was the “definition of cool,” and recounted her experience working with him on 2006’s “Alpha Dog.”

