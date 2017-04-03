Harrison Ford won’t face punishment after mistakenly attempting to land his private plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County in February, Variety has confirmed.

Ford’s attorney, Stephen Hofer of Aerlex Law Group, said in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its investigation of the incident and found that “no administrative or enforcement action was warranted.”

“The Federal Aviation Administration has notified Mr. Harrison Ford that the agency has closed its inquiry into Mr. Ford’s landing at the Santa Ana, Orange County Airport on February 13, 2017,” Hofer said. “The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, including an interview with Mr. Ford, and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted. Mr. Ford retains his pilot’s certificate without restriction. In closing the matter, the agency acknowledged Mr. Ford’s long history of compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations and his cooperative attitude during the investigation. Mr. Ford has held a pilot’s certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action.”

