Hannibal Buress Sent an Imposter to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Premiere

Hannibal Buress may have been absent from the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere, but if you fell for his imposter, you wouldn’t know.

The actor and comedian, who plays Coach Wilson in the new film, hired an impersonator through social media. In a series of since-deleted tweets, he wrote Wednesday afternoon that he needed “a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight.” He also asked for photos and offered a $500 reward.

The imposter could be seen several hours later strolling through the red carpet without the assistance of a publicist. He was answering questions and taking interviews about the upcoming film and his role, and even managed some selfies with fans.

The premiere also featured an emcee, who announced each star as they hit the red carpet and did announce the impersonator as Buress.

The body double was identified as Joe Carroll, an author, screenwriter, director, and actor from Nashville who is living in Los Angeles. It’s also worth noting that he looks nothing like Buress.

Buress sarcastically tweeted: “I’m out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th.” He later corrected the tweet to the actual opening, July 7.

Caroll played along, posting pictures of his wild night on Instagram.

And some outlets even fell for the trick. Buress posted an interview Caroll did for the upcoming film on the red carpet, where the reporter was clearly duped. “Check out my #spidermanhomecoming red carpet interview. Check the movie out in theaters July 7th,” Buress wrote.

As Buress notes, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” does indeed hit theaters on July 7.