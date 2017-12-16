Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato to Star in High School Comedy ‘Banana Split’

Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, and Dylan Sprouse are starring in the high school comedy “Banana Split,” which will begin production this month in Syracuse, N.Y.

Will Phelps, Glen Trotiner, and Sam Slater are producing. Marks co-wrote the film with Joey Power, and both will also serve as executive producers with Rowan Riley. Mickey Liddell and Jeremy Garelick’s newly formed venture, American High, is fully financing the movie.

“’Banana Split’ is a movie about an unexpected female friendship during the pivotal transition between high school and college,” she said. “This project is so close to me, and I am thrilled to be working with such funny and talented people.”

“Banana Split” also stars “Red Oaks” actress Jessica Hecht, Luke Spencer Roberts, Addison Riecke and “Spider-man: Homecoming” star Jacob Batalon. The film will be the directorial debut of cinematographer Ben Kasulke.

“I am so honored to be working on a phenomenal script by my old friends Hannah Marks and Joey Power, with such a professional and accomplished cast, and to be directing a feature film in the shadow of the hospital I was born in,” Kasulke said.

Marks stars in “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and recently made her co-directorial debut with the independent film, Shotgun, which she also co-wrote with Joey Power. She also completed production as the lead role in the independent film “Almost Home.”

Sprouse’s credits include the thriller “Dismissed.” Liberato stars in “Novitiate.”

Marks is represented by UTA. Jillian Neal at Untitled Entertainment and Bloom Hergott Diemer. Sprouse is repped by WME and Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic Talent.