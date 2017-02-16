Lionsgate has signed a first-look deal with YouTube star and author Hannah Hart for her to star in and executive produce films, starting with an untitled LGBTQ romantic comedy.

Hart has starred in and produced her YouTube weekly series “My Drunk Kitchen” since 2011. She wrote a New York Times best seller of the same name followed by “Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded,” a collection of personal stories.

Hart starred in and co-produced Lionsgate’s “Dirty 30” alongside Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart. She is also currently in production on a food and travel show she created for the Food Network, in which she tries regional dishes.

“Lionsgate’s goal is to work with today’s biggest names and cutting-edge talent emerging from the online world, and Hannah is a perfect example of the best of the best,” said Jordan Gilbert, Lionsgate’s VP of digital production. “Having worked with Hannah on several successful projects, we know that her distinctive world view, comedic timing and dedication to fresh content is what makes her an impressive writer, producer and star, as well as the influential internet sensation that she is.”

Hart has over 5 million followers across social platforms. The first-look deal for Hart comes four months after Helbig signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate to develop films and TV series.



“Working with Lionsgate has been such a positive experience – one of the best!” said Hart. “I’m extremely pleased to be partnering with them as I continue my journey into film. My hope in working together is to bring more inclusivity and diversity into storytelling overall. 2017 here we come!”

Hannah Hart, along with Helbig and Mamrie Hart, were named to Variety‘s New Leaders list last year. The trio, dubbed “YouTube’s Holy Trinity” by their fanbase, began their digital careers by shooting cooking videos and funny sketches at home, then starred in the 2014 comedy-drama “Camp Takota.” Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart are not related.

Hannah Hart is represented by UTA, attorney Ryan Pastorek, and managed by Linnea Toney. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Gary Gradinger.