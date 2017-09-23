Han Solo Movie: Ron Howard Teases ‘Desperate and Dangerous Times’ in Photos

Han Solo movie
Courtesy of Ron Howard's Twitter

It’s “desperate and dangerous times” in the galaxy far, far away.

Director Ron Howard teased the “Star WarsHan Solo spinoff early Saturday morning with a dreary image from the upcoming film.

“Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times in the Galaxy,” Howard captioned a foggy set photo, prompting fan theories that the photographed scene is set on Kessel, a planet known for its spice mines.

The speculation comes after the director shared another image on Wednesday captioned, “Spicey?”

He also posted a different picture with the same cryptic caption on Instagram.

Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times.

A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on

Howard took over as director after the movie’s original helmers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired, after clashing with producer/Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer/executive producer Lawrence Kasdan.

The untitled film stars “Hail, Caesar’s” Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of Han Solo, “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and basketball player Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Woody Harrelson portrays Han’s mentor, while “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke, “Westworld’s” Thandie Newton, and “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge play undisclosed roles. Paul Bettany, Warwick Davis, and Howard’s brother, Clint Howard, also appear in the film.

The spinoff hits theaters on May 25, 2018.

