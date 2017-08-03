Han Solo Movie: Clint Howard to Appear in ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Clint Howard
Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ron Howard has cast his younger brother, Clint Howard, in an unspecified role in the upcoming “Star WarsHan Solo spinoff.

The director disclosed the casting on Twitter in response to a straightforward request from a fan: “Please tell me you have a role for Clint.” “You won’t be disappointed,” the filmmaker responded on Wednesday.

Clint Howard starred in many of his brother’s early films, including his first directing gig — 1976’s “Eat My Dust!” — followed by “Night Shift,” “Cocoon,” “Splash,” “Parenthood,” “Far and Away,” and “The Paper.” He portrayed NASA engineer Seymour Liebergot in “Apollo 13” in 1996, but has not appeared in his brother’s films since then.

Clint Howard has an extensive resume with roles in all three Austin Powers movies, “Cinderella Man,” “That Thing You Do!,” “EDtv,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” and “Sand Castles.”

Ron Howard took over as director of the still-untitled Han Solo movie a few days after Disney-LucasFilm ousted Phil Lord and Chris Miller on June 20. Alden Ehrenreich stars in the origin story about the character first made famous by Harrison Ford. The film hits theaters on May 25.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 3

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    3 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Leland James says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:58 am

      EdTV is also a Ron Howard movie.

      Reply
    2. Leland James says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

      Cinderella Man is a Ron Howard movie. 2005.
      He is also in Frost/Nixon (2009) and The Dilemma (2011).

      Reply
    3. Katlin McGrath says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:40 am

      He appeared in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in 2000.

      Reply
    See All 3 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad