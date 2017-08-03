Han Solo Movie: Clint Howard to Appear in ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

Ron Howard has cast his younger brother, Clint Howard, in an unspecified role in the upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff.

The director disclosed the casting on Twitter in response to a straightforward request from a fan: “Please tell me you have a role for Clint.” “You won’t be disappointed,” the filmmaker responded on Wednesday.

Please tell me you have a role for Clint. — Andylove (@Andylov123) August 2, 2017

You won't be disappointed — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

Clint Howard starred in many of his brother’s early films, including his first directing gig — 1976’s “Eat My Dust!” — followed by “Night Shift,” “Cocoon,” “Splash,” “Parenthood,” “Far and Away,” and “The Paper.” He portrayed NASA engineer Seymour Liebergot in “Apollo 13” in 1996, but has not appeared in his brother’s films since then.

Clint Howard has an extensive resume with roles in all three Austin Powers movies, “Cinderella Man,” “That Thing You Do!,” “EDtv,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” and “Sand Castles.”

Ron Howard took over as director of the still-untitled Han Solo movie a few days after Disney-LucasFilm ousted Phil Lord and Chris Miller on June 20. Alden Ehrenreich stars in the origin story about the character first made famous by Harrison Ford. The film hits theaters on May 25.