The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special screening series of 25 films. As part of “25 Years: 25 Films,” HIFF will screen one film from each year of the festival in 24 different screenings spread across the Hamptons, Palm Beach, New York City and Los Angeles, culminating in a final screening and Lifetime Achievement Award presentation before the 25th annual festival in October.

The series kicks off Feb. 17 at Guild Hall in East Hampton with “The Piano,” which originally screened at HIFF in 1993. The series will then head to Palm Beach on Feb. 23 for 2010’s “Black Swan.” Other films to be screened include “The Artist,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Still Alice,” “The Cove,” “Open Water,” “Heavenly Creatures” and “Searching for Sugarman,” as well as the Oscar-nominated “Diving Bell and Butterfly,” “Embrace of the Serpent,” “I Am Not Your Negro.”

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to bring some of the best films of the last 25 years to moviegoers around the country,” said HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “While our hearts are in the Hamptons, our mission is to share great narratives and documentaries with our film-loving supporters everywhere.”

“The festival has seen 24 years of unforgettable films from both first-time directors, as well as recognized masters,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent. “To look back on the works that made the festival so enticing is to recognize a quarter-century of incredible cinema.”

The 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival is scheduled to run Oct. 5-9.