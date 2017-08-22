Andy Serkis’ ‘Breathe’ Joins 2017 Hamptons Film Festival Slate

“Breathe,” the film directed by Andy Serkis that will premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival, has been named a centerpiece film at the 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival, which has also announced an initial batch of titles on the slate including Alexandre Moors’ “The Yellow Birds” with Toni Collette and Jennifer Aniston and Vincent Gagliostro’s “After Louie,” starring Alan Cumming.

Serkis’ directorial debut “Breathe,” which will screen in East Hampton as the Sunday Centerpiece of the festival, stars Andrew Garfield and Clarie Foy in a story about a man and his wife who defy the medical establishment in order to live life to the fullest after Garfield’s character contracts polio at age 28. Serkis is on tap to attend the festival.

Also joining HIFF’s 25th anniversary lineup is “LBJ,” starring Woody Harrelson as the titular president and directed by Rob Reiner, who will participate in the festival’s “A Conversation With…” series of live talks. Ai Weiwei’s immigrant documentary “Human Flow,” Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner “The Square” and Atsuko Hirayanagi’s dramedy “Oh Lucy!” are also among the films on tap.

Collette will attend the festival in support of Iraq War drama “The Yellow Birds,” and Cumming will be there with “After Louise,” a drama about a New York artist who survives the city’s AIDS epidemic.

As previously announced, the 2017 Hamptons fest will honor Julie Andrews in an event that includes a screening of “Victor/Victoria.” Also presented that weekend is Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch, which this year includes Timothee Chalamet, Daveed Diggs and Danielle Macdonald, among others.

The 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 5-9, with passes going on sale Sept. 5.