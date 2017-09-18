‘I, Tonya’ to Close 2017 Hamptons Film Festival

“I, Tonya,” Craig Gillespie’s film following Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding’s fall from grace, will have its U.S. premiere as the closing night screening of the 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival.

The 25th anniversary festival will also host a special event for Jordan Peele’s breakout “Get Out,” to explore scenes from the film and open conversations about its theme. Peele and his fellow “Get Out” producers Jason Blum and Sean McKittrick, along with stars Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, will be in attendance.

The full slate of the festival includes Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour” starring Gary Oldman; Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall” starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, and Kate Hudson; Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” starring Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, and Emma Thompson; and Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.

The World Cinema Documentary titles include Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s “Love, Cecil;” and Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s “One of Us,” while the World Cinema Narrative films include Jonas Carpignano’s “A Ciambra,” and Sebastián Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman.”

The festival will also present a special screening of Bryan Fogel’s “Icarus,” winner of the 2017 SummerDocs audience award. Julie Andrews will be honored with a lifetime achievement award Oct. 7, and talent attending the festival include Annette Bening, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, Richard Jenkins and Margot Robbie.

The 2017 festival will take place Oct. 5-9, with more than 65 features and 50 shorts representing a total of 40 countries.