Fox 2000 has hired “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail to direct World War II female pilots drama “Silver Wings.”

The film will be produced by Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar (who won the best picture Academy Award for “Spotlight”) along with Kail and his Old 320 Sycamore production company.

Kail will develop the project, based on the Katherine Sharp Landdeck’s upcoming book “The Women with Silver Wings,” which centers on the Women Airforce Service Pilots, the first women to ever fly for the U.S. military. The pilots were largely ignored until 2009, when they were granted the Congressional Gold Medal and officially recognized as military veterans.

Landdeck recently sold the book to Penguin Random House’s Crown imprint. Executive producers are Ashley Zalta of Anonymous Content, Kate Sullivan of Old 320 Sycamore, and Todd Shuster of Aevitas Creative Management. Angela Christian and the author will be co-producers.

Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler and Erin Siminoff will oversee the project.

Kail won the best director Drama Desk Award and Tony for “Hamilton.” He also directed Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights” and “Grease Live” last year.

Kail is repped by WME. Jen Marshall of Aevitas Creative Management brokered the publishing deal. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.