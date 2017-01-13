Mel Gibson’s World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge” has crossed $150 million at the worldwide box office after two months in release.

The film, which is being distributed by Lionsgate’s Summit in the U.S. and IM Global internationally, has grossed approximately $62 million at the U.S. box office and $96 million at the international box office. IM Global said it will top the $100 million international mark this weekend.

“We’re delighted, but not surprised, to see that the film is working everywhere in the world and it’s encouraging to have reached the $100 million overseas benchmark already,” said IM Global CEO Stuart Ford. “With openings in major markets like the U.K., Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Japan still to follow, it looks as if we are on track for a really outstanding final international gross for an independently-financed film.”

China has produced the largest international gross through Bliss Media, with $58 million, nearly matching the U.S. total. “Hacksaw Ridge” has been given a rare extension for the film to remain in theaters for an additional 30 days. Other international grosses include Metropolitan in France with $3.8 million; Icon in Australia and New Zealand with $6.8 million; Catchplay in Taiwan with $3.5 million; Selim Ramia & Co. in the Middle East with $3.1 million; and MisLabel in Scandinavia with $2.2 million.

The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a 10-minute standing ovation, was nominated for the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures and nabbed five BAFTA nominations, including best leading actor (Andrew Garfield) and best adapted screenplay.

The film won nine awards from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, including best film, best direction (for Gibson), and best lead actor (for Garfield). It also earned three Golden Globe nominations and was one of the National Board of Review’s top 10 films.

Garfield portrays army medic Desmond Doss, who saved 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa without carrying a weapon, due to his religious beliefs. Producers are Bill Mechanic, David Permut, Brian Oliver, William D. Johnson, Bruce Davey, Paul Currie, and Terry Benedict. The PGA has recognized only Mechanic and Permut as certified producers.