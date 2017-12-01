You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gwyneth Paltrow to Receive Sun Valley Film Festival’s Vision Award

Rebecca Rubin

Gwyneth Paltrow
CREDIT: Pamela Littky for Variety

The Sun Valley Film Festival has tapped Gwneth Paltrow for this year’s Vision award.

“We couldn’t be happier to honor Gwyneth, who is not only a cinema icon, but a health and wellness guru who has revolutionized the online presence of lifestyle brands,” executive director Teddy Grennan said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate her achievements both on and off the screen with SVFF’s vision award.”

The vision award pays tribute to an individual who has provided the insight, influence and initiative to fulfill a creative vision. Past recipients of the award include Geena Davis, Clint Eastwood and Oliver Stone.

The Oscar and Emmy winning actress has also penned three cookbooks, along with launching her lifestyle brand, Goop. Recently, Paltrow was honored with the Giving Tree Award for her work with children’s causes at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala.

“For a mother to have to make a choice between food, diapers and clothing for their children is unacceptable in this day and age,” Paltrow said at the non-profit’s event. “We’re living in a time where we really need to come together as a community and do what we can and really uplift each other.”

Paltrow will be presented with the award on March 17. She will also be a part of the Coffee Talks series, where she will discuss her career and answer questions from the audience.

The seventh annual festival runs March 14-18.   

