Gwendoline Christie Joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ Drama

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie has joined Steve Carell in the untitled Robert Zemeckis project, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol.”

Diane Kruger, Leslie Mann and Janelle Monae are also starring in the movie. Carell will star as a man who builds a miniature World War II village as a way to recover from a violent assault. Christie will be his caretaker in the story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.

Christie is well known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and stars opposite Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss in “Top of the Lake.” She appeared as Captain Phasma in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and will return for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Zemeckis directs and produces from a screenplay he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner also produce, alongside Cherylanne Martin.

The film is executive produced by Malmberg and Jackie Levine. The documentary won awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and SXSW.

Maradith Frenkel, vice president of production, and Chloe Yellin, director of development, will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Christie is represented by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K., and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.