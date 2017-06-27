Gwendoline Christie Joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ Drama

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
gwendoline christie game of thrones
Rob Latour/Variety/REX Shutterstock

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie has joined Steve Carell in the untitled Robert Zemeckis project, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol.”

Diane Kruger, Leslie Mann and Janelle Monae are also starring in the movie. Carell will star as a man who builds a miniature World War II village as a way to recover from a violent assault. Christie will be his caretaker in the story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.

Christie is well known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and stars opposite Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss in “Top of the Lake.” She appeared as Captain Phasma in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and will return for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Zemeckis directs and produces from a screenplay he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner also produce, alongside Cherylanne Martin.

The film is executive produced by Malmberg and Jackie Levine. The documentary won awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and SXSW.

Maradith Frenkel, vice president of production,  and Chloe Yellin, director of development, will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Christie is represented by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K., and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad