David Tennant, Guy Pearce Join Saoirse Ronan’s ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’

David Tennant and Guy Pearce have joined the cast of Working Title’s “Mary, Queen of Scots,” which has begun filming in England and Scotland.

Saoirse Ronan is starring in the title role opposite Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I. Josie Rourke is making her feature directorial debut on the movie, directing from a script by Beau Willimon. The project is based on John Guy’s biography “My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots.”

Focus Features holds worldwide rights and will release “Mary, Queen of Scots” in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will distribute the film internationally.

Producers are Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Debra Hayward. The trio all received best picture Academy Award nominations for “Les Misérables.”

Previously announced cast includes Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”), Joe Alwyn, Martin Compston, and Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”).

The story is set during the 16th Century when Mary Stuart became Queen of France at 16, was widowed two years later, and returned to her native Scotland to reclaim her throne — while Scotland and England fall under the rule of Elizabeth I.

Hal Wallis produced “Mary, Queen of Scots” in 1971 for Universal with Vanessa Redgrave and Glenda Jackson in the leads. Redgrave received an Academy Award nomination for best actress in a leading role and the film took noms for best art direction-set decoration, best costume design, best music, original dramatic score, and best sound.

Ronan earned Academy Award nominations for Focus and Working Title’s “Atonement” and for “Brooklyn.”

Pearce starred in “Alien: Covenant.” Tannant is best known for starring in “Doctor Who” and “Broadchurch,” and also played the villain Kilgrave in “Jessica Jones.”