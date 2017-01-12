Gugu Mbatha-Raw will star in thriller “Fast Color” for “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz via Original Headquarters and “Jackie” producers Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon via LD Entertainment.

“Miss Stevens” director Julia Hart is on board to helm from a screenplay she wrote with Horowitz. Principal photography will commence in New Mexico on March 13. LD is fully financing the project.

Mbatha-Raw will portray a woman forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home.

“This is exactly the kind of movie I want to see in the theater – three generations of strong women finding their power,” Liddell said. “Gugu and Julia are extraordinary talents and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them both on this special project.”

Mbatha-Raw will next be seen opposite Emma Watson in “Beauty and the Beast” and will star in Paramount’s upcoming Cloverfield movie, formerly called “God Particle.” She’s in production on Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” directed by Ava DuVernay, and stars in “Miss Sloane,” alongside Jessica Chastain and Mark Strong.

Mbatha-Raw also stars the “San Junipero” episode of Netflix’s “Black Mirror.” Her earlier films include “Concussion,” “Free State of Jones,” “Belle,” and “Beyond the Lights.”

Hart’s “Miss Stevens” premiered at last year’s SXSW Festival, where star Lily Rabe won the festival’s special jury prize for best actress. Her debut script “The Keeping Room” landed on the 2012 Black List and was made into a feature starring Brit Marling, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sam Worthington.

LD’s recent film “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman and directed by Pablo Larrain, is an awards contender. The company is in post on three films: “The Zookeeper’s Wife” starring Jessica Chastain and directed by Niki Caro; “Jacob’s Ladder” starring Michael Ealy and directed by David Rosenthal; and “Live Like Line” starring Helen Hunt and William Hurt and directed by Sean McNamara.

Horowitz also produced “The Kids Are All Right.” He is executive producer on Starz’s “Counterpart,” starring J.K. Simmons and directed by Morten Tyldum.

Mbatha-Raw is represented by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and the U.K.-based Curtis Brown Group. Hart and Horowitz are represented by CAA and Jamie Feldman at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.