Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman will star in the romantic drama “Irreplaceable You.”

“Veep” helmer Stephanie Laing will direct from a script by Bess Wohl.

The film follows Abbie and Sam, soul mates who were destined to be together until death got in the way.

Jonathan Tropper and Farah Abushwesha are producing the movie, with The Exchange handling international sales. Production is set to start sometime next month.

Mbatha-Raw has a busy year ahead of her, starting with Disney’s highly anticipated, live-action “Beauty and the Beast” reboot, which opens on March 17. She will then appear in the untitled “Cloverfield” sequel “God Particle” — opposite David Oyelowo — and Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” adaptation. Mbatha-Raw was most recently seen in the gun-control film “Miss Sloane” with Jessica Chastain.

Huisman cut his teeth on the TV circuit, appearing in shows such as David Simon’s “Treme” and “Nashville,” before landing the role of Daario Naharis, the hired gun and love interest of Emilia Clarke’s character on “Game of Thrones.” He was most recently seen in “The Age of Adaline” and “The Invitation.”

