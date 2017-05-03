‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Leading Powerful Social Media Buzz

Disney-Marvel’s tentpole sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” generated the most social media buzz last week, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which opens May 5 in the U.S. amid massive expectations, generated more than 76,000 new conversations last week in the wake of its international release in 37 territories this past weekend. The movie took in more than $100 million from 37 markets, led by $15 million in the U.K.

The movie, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, has generated a total of 916,000 new conversations on social media. The original over-performed expectations in 2014 with more than $770 million in worldwide grosses. The sequel is expected take in as much as $150 million in the U.S. on opening weekend.

Fox’s spy comedy sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” generated nearly 52,000 new conversations last week with a full trailer on April 24. The trailer includes new cast members Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, and Elton John joining returning stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

Matthew Vaughn the second installment of the story. Firth, donning an eye-patch, once again plays Harry Hart — even though he died in the 2014 original.

Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” saw 29,000 new conversations last week with a full trailer and images on April 26. “Cars 3” opens June 16 and stars Owen Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen after he endures a crash and seeks help from friends to attempt a comeback in the Florida 500.

Paramount’s action-comedy “Baywatch” generated nearly 28,000 new conversations last week in the wake of the April 25 release of a new trailer. Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass star. The film, which as generated nearly 430,000 new conversations, will be released on May 25.

Fox’s “Alien Covenant” produced about 26,000 new conversations last week as it released a new prologue video on April 26, and announced the fan VR experience “Alien: Covenant In Utero.” The film is directed by Ridley Scott as a sequel to the 2012 film “Prometheus” with Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and Demián Bichir starring.