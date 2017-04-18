“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the widely anticipated sequel to the box office smash starring Chris Pratt, will feature not one, not two, but five post-credits scenes, according to director James Gunn.

Gunn revealed the news in a Monday evening Tweet replying to the outlet Screen Rant, which reported, after attending a press screening on Monday, that there are four post-credit scenes in the film. “Well, five, actually,” Gunn replied.

Marvel has included post-credits scenes in its films, from 2008’s “Iron Man” and the reveal of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury to the most recent “Thor: Ragnarok” teaser at the end of “Doctor Strange.” However, previous Marvel films have topped out at two post-credits scenes beginning with 2012’s “The Avengers,” and with most of the more recent films including at least two.

As the Marvel universe inches closer to “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is set to bring many of the introduced superheroes together to battle big bad Thanos over the coveted Infinity Stones, we can expect more of the post-credits scenes to be devoted to expanding or filling in connections in the lead up to the battle.

The four “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” scenes that screened for press occur mid-credits.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” premieres May 5.