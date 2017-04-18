Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previewed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” for media Monday night, but first he spent half an hour talking about upcoming projects.

Feige kicked off the open house with a sizzle reel of behind-the-scenes footage of “Black Panther,” which wraps production on Wednesday. Audience members got their first glances at the characters played by Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira.

Press also got a tour of the studios and viewed behind-the-scenes footage of “Thor: Ragnarok,” which highlighted the film’s comedic elements.

As far as projects farther in the future, he said “Captain Marvel” production would hopefully begin next February and that a director should be announced soon.

Reactions to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” were largely upbeat, with media saying it was “full of surprises” and “emotional.” Complete reviews drop at midnight Sunday ahead of the May 5 opening.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 18, 2017

There's more beauty & depth & '80s love in GUARDIANS VOL. 2 than any of the Marvel movies. It's like a water-color acid trip full of awesome pic.twitter.com/m80OSUD31p — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

While the industry was surprised by Joss Whedon coming on to direct DC’s “Batgirl,” Feige made it clear that not only was he aware of what “The Avengers” director was doing, but he was pretty excited about the idea.

“He did call a couple months ago to tell me about it,” Feige said. “He didn’t have to call but I appreciated that he did. I think a Joss Whedon ‘Batgirl’ would be awesome.”

On the “Spider-Man” front, which is Marvel’s only current co-production with Sony, Feige praised his co-producer Amy Pascal while explaining that outside of “Avenger” films and a sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” there has been no further discussions of extending their involvement to other films.

New footage from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was also unveiled, including first looks at Donald Glover and Logan Marshall-Green’s characters, though which roles they are playing is still unknown.

And while there has been talk of Marvel possibly boarding other properties set up at Fox, Feige stressed that Marvel was not actively pursuing any other projects at the studio.

Feige was also asked about how the global market affects development, to which he replied, “Marvel films are inherently global,” as well as Marvel’s efforts to promote diversity behind the camera, with “Black Panther” and the upcoming “Captain Marvel” choice as examples.

Before ending the discussion, Feige touched on what drives him when looking at a new film, saying character and story are always at the fore — not the genre itself.

“I’ve never been driven by the superhero genre,” he said. “In my mind, it’s the movie genre.”

Earlier on Monday, James Gunn announced he would return to write and direct “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”