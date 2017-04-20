At the Wednesday night premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” director James Gunn shared his vision for the third film.

“I think that the third movie is going to continue this trilogy, the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” said Gunn, who announced earlier this week that he would be returning to write and direct the third film. “It’s going to do it in a big way, and we’re going to come to an epic conclusion of who the Guardians are and why they were brought together, and I can’t wait to tell that story to the people.”

Gunn also teased that the third film will be an ending of sorts for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and his gang of misfit heroes.

“It will be the final, in this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” he said.

Star Zoe Saldana, who plays the assassin Gamora, was less knowledgable about the third film.

“I don’t even know if I’m in it,” she said while pointing down the carpet at Gunn, and crossing her fingers. “Ask him when you interview him.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” world premiere, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wasn’t held to strictly Marvel talk either. Variety spoke with Joss Whedon — who directed “The Avengers” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” for Marvel, and was recently announced as the director for “Batgirl” over at DC — whether he had anyone in mind to play the caped hero.

“I don’t have my eye on anyone yet,” Whedon said. “I’m creating this character, I’m in a dialogue with her, and then we’ll see who joins that later on.”

The world premiere was also attended by stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Debicki.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens in theaters May 4.