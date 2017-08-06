‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: James Gunn Shares Retro ‘Inferno’ Music Video (Watch)

Staff Editor

James Gunn has released yet another piece of retro-inspired filmmaking just three months after launching the summer box office hit, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

No, it’s not a first look at the third movie. Instead, the director treated fans to a music video on Sunday for the disco track “Inferno” by the Sneepers off the “Guardians 2” soundtrack.

Related

Thor: Ragnarok trailer

Thor and Loki Team Up in New ‘Ragnarok’ Trailer (Watch)

The video features aliens dancing in front of wonderfully tacky, space-themed backdrops — complete with out-of-this-world costumes and choreography.

Franchise regulars including Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Zoe Saldana made appearances in the video. They were also joined by Marvel icon Stan Lee, director Guillermo del Toro, Gunn himself, and even David Hasselhoff.

Hasselhoff closed the video with one simple request: “Just remember, in these times of hardship: We. Are. Groot.”

The video was directed by David Yarovesky, who Gunn called out on social media. “The idea was mine, but the execution was all his,” Gunn wrote.

The video will be included as a special feature on the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Blu-ray, available Aug. 22. The movie will be available for digital download on Aug. 8.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” music video for “Inferno” can be viewed above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad