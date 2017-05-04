‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ to Break $250 Million With Global Box Office Debut

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” looks like a global box office hit.

The sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” is approaching its domestic opening this weekend already having earned well over $100 million overseas — it made more than $106 million in its first weekend at 58% of overseas territories, and has picked up more since then. But with international holdover, and new territories abroad and in North America, the super hero flick should kick off the summer box office this weekend to the tune of at least $250 million. Its anticipated domestic earnings alone should make up between $140 million and $170 million of the total if not more.

Last weekend “Guardians 2” made good money from overseas territories including the U.K. ($15.5 million), Australia ($11.6 million) and Germany ($8.3 million). But several key locations will be added to the roster this go-around including Korea on May 3, Russia and Argentina on May 4, China on May 5, and Japan on May 12.

“Guardians 2’s” anticipated earnings are a far cry from last month’s “The Fate of the Furious” which obliterated records by earning $541.9 million worldwide in its first weekend. Still, expectations for the upcoming sequel are far above its originator, which earned $160.4 million when it opened in August of 2014. Also, just as “Fate” recently became a billion-dollar movie after winning three consecutive weekends at the box office, “Guardians 2” is poised to cruise on top for at least one if not two more weekend, and potentially join the billionaire’s club as well.

Like the first movie, “Guardians 2” stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as a band of misfit super heroes. The sequel functions as an origin story for Peter Quill (Pratt). James Gunn returned to direct the film from his own script, as opposed to the first which he co-wrote with Nicole Perlman. Gunn is already attached to write and direct the third “Guardians” movie.