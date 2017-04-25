‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ ‘American Assassin’ Top Social Media Buzz

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “American Assassin” generated the most social media buzz last week, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which opens May 5 amid massive expectations, generated more than 65,000 new conversations last week in the wake of the April 17 announcement of the return of director James Gunn for the third film.

The tentpole, which has generated a total of 830,000 cumulative new conversations, announced a cameo role for Miley Cyrus. And Nathan Fillion released photos on April 20 of his Simon Williams character, which has been cut from the film.

Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” generated 53,000 new conversations last week following release of the film’s first trailer on April 18. The footage introduces Dylan O’Brien in the Mitch Rapp role, first seen on the beach and in the water at an idyllic tropical resort, proposing to his fiancee, with terrorists attacking a few moments later.

Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan and Taylor Kitsch also star in “American Assassin,” in which O’Brien’s character serves in a black ops mission aimed at stopping World War III in the Middle East. Lionsgate is releasing the movie on Sept. 15.

Disney/LuscasFilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 45,000 new conversations last week — or about 6% of the previous week, when “The Last Jedi” generated 892,000 conversations in the wake of the release of a trailer following its debut at the “Star Wars Celebration.”

“The Last Jedi,” which opens Dec. 15, has now generated more than 1.62 million new conversations. Director Rian Johnson revealed on April 17 that the “Jedi” in the title is singular and refers to Luke Skywalker.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” produced nearly 21,000 new conversations it was revealed on April 18 that the titular character would appear in the upcoming “Avengers” movies. The sixth “Spider-Man” film, starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton, opens July 7.

Paramount’s “Baywatch” generated 18,000 new conversations following the release of new posters on April 18 and a “Slo Mo Marathon” in Los Angeles with the cast on April 22. “Baywatch,” starring Dwayne Johnson, opens May 25.