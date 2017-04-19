“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is hitting theaters May 5 — and before audiences can even see the sequel, a third installment, with James Gunn returning to write and direct, has already been announced.

It’s clear that Disney and Marvel, for good reason, are banking on “Guardians” as one of their top franchises. That should be little surprise. The first movie was a huge surprise success for Disney, scoring critical raves and $773 million at the worldwide box office, which includes $333 million domestically.

With that in mind, could we ever expect to see one of the characters get their own standalone movie? While the filmmakers have never hinted at such a possibility, fans can always dream.

Star-Lord would be an easy choice — moviegoers would likely flock to see Chris Pratt travel through the galaxy all by himself. But then there’s Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. It could be fascinating to see an origin story of Thanos’ personally trained assassin.

But what about Drax the Destroyer, played by Dave Bautista? A warrior on a mission to avenge his family’s death likely has an interesting story. And while Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) could each carry their own movie, we’re sure fans would love to see the duo on a comedic adventure.

Which movie would you like to see the most? Weigh in below!