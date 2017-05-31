‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Rockets to $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has blasted past $800 million at the worldwide box office after less than a month in theaters.

The tentpole’s totals hit $342.7 million domestically and $454.7 million internationally on Tuesday. It’s the fifth Disney-Marvel title to surpass $800 million, joining “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Iron Man 3.”

It’s the 62nd movie to gross $800 million worldwide. China is the top international market with $98 million, followed by the U.K. with $47 million and Germany with $25 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has surpassed the total domestic, international, and worldwide grosses of the 2014 original, “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The first “Guardians” featured a band of misfit superheroes — Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket — teaming up against evil forces to save the universe. The 2014 film was a relatively unknown property that caught on among audiences on its way to $333 million domestically and $440 million overseas.

James Gunn returned to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” from his own script. The film is replete with dazzling visual effects and carries a price tag of about $200 million.

Gunn will also be back to direct a third installment from his own script.