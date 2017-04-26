Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Blasts Off Overseas

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has launched in its first international markets with $6.6 million in Australia, Italy, and New Zealand.

Disney-Marvel’s sequel will be open in 58% of the international marketplace by Sunday, while it hits theaters in the U.S. on May 5. Other markets where it opens on Wednesday include France, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

It opened in Australia on Anzac Day to an estimated $2.9 million, the second-highest debut day for a Marvel title after “The Avengers.” It earned more than three times the opening day gross of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which fell on a non-holiday. The cume, including Monday night previews, is $4.5 million.

The film saw a No. 1 launch in Italy on Liberation Day with $1.4 million, three times greater than the opening days of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Doctor Strange.” It launched in New Zealand with $400,000 on Anzac Day for the biggest opening day of the year, along with $300,000 in Monday night previews.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was a huge hit in 2014 for Disney and Marvel, grossing $773 worldwide, including $333 million at the domestic market. James Gunn is returning to direct an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Benicio del Toro.