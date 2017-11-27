Greenwich Entertainment Expands, Hires Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andy Bohn Greenwich Entertainmen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bohn Greenwich Entertainmen

Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles.

Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I Don’t,” and Jill Soloway’s “Afternoon Delight,” along with setting up home entertainment deals at Lionsgate, Paramount, and Universal.

Prior to The Film Arcade, Bohn had a digital distribution deal with Lionsgate and worked with Arentz on the VOD release of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy. Earlier in his career, Bohn worked at Morgan Creek and ICM.

Arentz, co-founder and former managing director of Music Box Films, and Edmondo Schwartz, co-founder of Cohen Media Group, launched Greenwich Entertainment in September with the goal of releasing six to eight high-end theatrical releases per year. Its upcoming films include Jan Zabeil’s “Three Peaks,” winner of Locarno’s Piazza Grande Award; Claus Rafle’s Mill Valley audience award winner “The Invisibles”; and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“We’re just thrilled to have Andy join us,” Arentz said. “He is a perfect fit and complement to our skills, relationships, and overall approach as we build a distribution company to compete and thrive. Crucially, he shares our resourcefulness, commitment to transparent collaborations with filmmakers and licensors while allowing us to be much closer to key L.A.-based players.”

More Film

  • Andy Bohn Greenwich Entertainmen

    Greenwich Entertainment Expands, Hires Film Arcade's Andy Bohn

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

  • Eddie Redmayne Felicity Jones

    Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Amazon Film 'The Aeronauts' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

  • Les Arcs Film Festival

    Les Arcs' Work in Progress Sidebar Unveils Lineup

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

  • Advanced Imaging Society Honor Women Tech

    Advanced Imaging Society to Honor Women in Tech

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Civil Suit Filed Against Harvey Weinstein in Britain

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

  • Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs

    Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs Up (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

  • LA Panda,Bad Boy Billy Board ‘Camarista,’

    LA Panda, Bad Boy Billy Board ‘La Camarista’ as Axel Shalson Joins ‘Buenaventura’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles. Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad