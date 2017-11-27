Greenwich Entertainment Expands, Hires Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn

Newly launched arthouse distributor Greenwich Entertainment has hired The Film Arcade’s Andy Bohn to expand operations into Los Angeles.

Bohn will be the co-managing director alongside Ed Arentz. Bohn co-founded The Film Arcade in 2012 and oversaw the company’s releases, including Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice,” Josh Mond’s “James White,” Lake Bell’s “I Do…Until I Don’t,” and Jill Soloway’s “Afternoon Delight,” along with setting up home entertainment deals at Lionsgate, Paramount, and Universal.

Prior to The Film Arcade, Bohn had a digital distribution deal with Lionsgate and worked with Arentz on the VOD release of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy. Earlier in his career, Bohn worked at Morgan Creek and ICM.

Arentz, co-founder and former managing director of Music Box Films, and Edmondo Schwartz, co-founder of Cohen Media Group, launched Greenwich Entertainment in September with the goal of releasing six to eight high-end theatrical releases per year. Its upcoming films include Jan Zabeil’s “Three Peaks,” winner of Locarno’s Piazza Grande Award; Claus Rafle’s Mill Valley audience award winner “The Invisibles”; and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“We’re just thrilled to have Andy join us,” Arentz said. “He is a perfect fit and complement to our skills, relationships, and overall approach as we build a distribution company to compete and thrive. Crucially, he shares our resourcefulness, commitment to transparent collaborations with filmmakers and licensors while allowing us to be much closer to key L.A.-based players.”