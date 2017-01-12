The DC comic book movie universe keeps expanding at Warner Bros. as the studio has set David Goyer and Justin Rhodes to pen “Green Lantern Corps.” Goyer will also produce while DC heads Geoff Johns and Jon Berg exec produce.

Warner Bros. first tackled “Green Lantern” in the 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the title character. The film was a disappointment and the studio moved on from the franchise, while Reynolds went on to star in the Marvel movie “Deadpool,” which has since been a massive hit — it’s the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

While that 2011 film focused on Hal Jordan (aka Green Lantern), who will also be featured in this upcoming pic, the Corps is expected to be at the center of this one. It has long been rumored that John Stewart, an African-American sniper who joins the Corps, will also play a major part in the movie.

Berg, who now reports to Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, will oversee the project for the studio.

As for Reynolds, it seems unlikely that he’ll return as Jordan, given his commitment to “Deadpool.”

Goyer has played a major part in the DC universe over the years, dating back to his days developing the story for Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” franchise. He is represented by WME.

Rhodes is also repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.