‘Greatest Showman’ Taps Alex Lacamoire as Executive Music Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Lacamoire
Alex Lacamoire has joined 20th Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” as Executive Music Producer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lacamoire is a three-time Tony and two-time Grammy winner for his work on the musicals “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “In The Heights.”

He’s worked as music director, arranger and orchestrator on an array of Broadway stage shows including “Annie,” “Bring It On,” “The People In The Picture,” “9 to 5,” “Legally Blonde,” “High Fidelity,” and “Wicked.”

Other credits include “Bat Boy: The Musical”, “Godspell” (2001 National Tour), orchestrations for The Rockettes and the Oscars. He is an Emmy-nominated composer for “Sesame Street.”

Director Michael Gracey said, “We are so lucky to be working with such a brilliantly talented and incredibly skilled collaborator to bring the musical vision for this film to life.

“The Greatest Showman” is a biopic of  P.T. Barnum with Hugh Jackman starring. Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson co-star. Producers on the film are Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping.

Fox is opening the movie on Christmas Day.

