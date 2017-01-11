Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to “Score: A Film Music Documentary,” which explores the process of film score composition.

The film includes interviews with Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor, Randy Newman, Howard Shore, Rachel Portman, Jerry Goldsmith, Quincy Jones, James Cameron and the late James Horner and Garry Marshall.

Themes covered include the James Bond theme, “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Titanic,” “The Social Network” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

“Score” debuted at International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam and will premiere in theaters in May.

Director Matt Schrader left a job with CBS News and spent nearly two years doing in-depth interviews with more than 50 composers in the film.

“We wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before — the definitive look at the craft of film composing,” he said. “’Score’ is an ode to these modern maestros and the ever-evolving art form.”

Robert Kraft, Trevor Thompson, Kenny Holmes and Nate Gold are the producers. Schrader also executive produced with Jonathan Willbanks.

“Film scores resonate in our lives in a timeless quality,” said Nolan Gallagher, founder and CEO of Gravitas Ventures. “Bringing the stories behind this special art form to the big screen is a privilege.”

The deal was negotiated by Gallagher for Gravitas and by Linzee Troubh from Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.