Marketing Firm Grandesign Buys Comic-Con Specialist Hadley Media

Marketing firm Grandesign Media has acquired Hadley Media, which specializes in events at Comic-Con, SXSW and the Consumer Electronics Show, for mid-seven figures.

Grandesign said the deal, announced Thursday, significantly expands its entertainment expertise and footprint because of Hadley Media’s multiple television network and entertainment clients.

“Over the years, we have been approached by numerous companies about acquisition, but Grandesign is the right fit,” says Hadley Media founder and former CEO Patrick Hadley, who becomes exec VP of sales and strategy at Grandesign.

Grandesign recently handled the promotion of imprinting massive footprints and scenes of destruction in Los Angeles to promote “Kong: Skull Island” for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment. The company also won a pair of “Golden Trailer” awards last year, one of them for a “Paranormal Activity” faux-realtor viral video haunted house experience.

CEO Aaron Gaeir said his company generated billings of $46 million in 2016 and is on track to reach $100 million by 2019.

“This acquisition was made because of the companies’ complimentary clients and skill set,” he added. “Experiential marketing is the top growth category in the ad biz, and adding Hadley Media to Grandesign significantly increases our leadership position in the category.”

Gaeir added that the company plans to execute major events for TBS, Adult Swim, Fox, Fandom, IMDB and at the upcoming Comic-Con, set for July 20-23 in San Diego.

The entire Hadley media team will be absorbed into Grandesign with no layoffs. Both firms are based in San Diego. Grandesign has offices in 12 cities across the country.

Hadley’s clients have included Fox Broadcasting, FX, Syfy, PBS, NBCU, USA, Netflix, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.