Graham King and Fundamental Films are partnering to secure the film rights to Rob Liefeld’s “Extreme Universe.” King will partner with Akiva Goldsman to develop the property with an eye to launch a film franchise.

The pair plans to set up a writer’s room for the banner, which Goldsman will oversee.

King and Goldsman will produce the titles alongside Liefeld and Brooklyn Weaver. Weed Road’s president of production Greg Lessans and GK Films’ Denis O’Sullivan will executive produce.

The “Extreme Universe” banner encompasses nine comic-book titles and nearly 100 characters which include Bloodstrike, Brigade, Lethal, Re-Gex, Cybrid, Bloodwulf, Battlestone, Kaboom, and Nitro-Gen among them.

“Over the past nearly 25 years, since launching Image Comics, I’ve been lucky enough to see the power of these stories and characters as they’ve resonated with several generations of comic book fans,” Liefeld said in a statement. “To now be able to work with Akiva Goldsman and Graham King, who are powerhouses in their own right, to bring these compelling characters and conflicts to life on the big screen is nothing short of a dream come true!”

Best known for creating the Deadpool, X-Force, and Cable comic series in the early ’90s, Liefeld’s influence extended to popular characters and storylines featuring Spider-Man, X-Men, Captain America, and the Avengers during his time at Marvel Comics. X-Force launched to 5 million sales and remains the second best-selling comic in history.

Deadpool became one of Marvel’s most popular characters and the feature film released this year has grossed over $782 million worldwide to date.

“Rob has an uncanny ability to create unique stories with unforgettable characters and ‘Extreme Universe’ is no exception,” King said in statement. “These stories are fantastic and I couldn’t imagine better partners on this project than Mark and his team at Fundamental Films.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.