Gotham Awards to Honor Nicole Kidman, Cinematographer Ed Lachman

Nicole Kidman and cinematographer Edward Lachman have joined the roster of industry figures to be honored with tributes at the 2017 Gotham Awards, Independent Filmmaker Project’s annual ceremony focused on indie film.

Kidman will receive the evening’s actress tribute for a career that launched with Philip Noyce’s 1989 thriller “Dead Calm” and has included films “The Others,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “The Hours” and “Rabbit Hole.” She’s currently up for an Emmy for her performance in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and is currently appearing in the new season of “Top of the Lake”; her upcoming bigscreen work includes Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

Lachman wins the cinematography tribute for a long list of credits that includes films with directors who have included Todd Haynes, Coppola, Werner Herzog, Jean-Luc Goddard, Wim Wenders, Stephen Soderbergh and Todd Solondz. He’s been nominated for Oscars for his work in Haynes films “Far From Heaven” and “Carol,” and he’s also the cinematographer of Haynes’ upcoming “Wonderstruck.”

Kidman and Lachman joins Gotham’s 2017 list of tribute recipients along with the previously announced Al Gore and Jason Blum. In prior years, tributes have gone to Oliver Stone, Helen Mirren, Haynes, Ted Sarandos, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Skoll and Bob and Harvey Weinstein, among others. Further tribute recipients remain to be announced.

In addition to the tributes, IFP’s Gotham Awards also encompass ten competitive awards. The 2017 edition is set for Nov. 27 at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.