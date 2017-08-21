Al Gore, Jason Blum to Be Honored at 2017 Gotham Awards

Al Gore and Jason Blum will be honored at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards, with Gore set to receive the humanitarian tribute and Blum tapped to get the industry tribute.

The Gothams, the Independent Filmmaker Project’s annual round of awards honoring indie film, typically dole out a handful of pre-announced tributes to notable figures, in addition to awards in ten competitive categories. This year’s crop will also include tributes to an actor and an actress, among others.

Former Vice President Gore, now the chairman of the Climate Reality Project, gets the Gotham honor for his decades of work calling attention to climate change, especially in films “An Inconvenient Truth” and this year’s sequel, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” Blum, meanwhile, receives the industry award for helping to spur the resurgence of low-budget genre films, starting with “Paranormal Activity” in 2000. More recently, his company Blumhouse has produced buzzy hits including Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split.”

Additional Gotham tribute recipients remain to be announced, as do nominations for the competitive awards in categories such as feature, doc and breakthrough actor and director, as well as TV categories. Prior tribute recipients have included Oliver Stone, Arnon Milchan, Ethan Hawke, Amy Adams, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford and Jeff Skoll.

The 2017 Gotham Awards are set for Nov. 27 at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.