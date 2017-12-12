Ari Sandel Tapped to Direct ‘Goosebumps’ Sequel

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ari Sandel Goosebumps
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned.

It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of these scripts features original star Jack Black, and one does not. There are scheduling concerns involving the actor. The pressure is mounting, and Sony had better make a decision soon about which film it wants to make if it has a chance of hitting its September 21, 2018 release date.

The studio has tapped Rob Lieber (“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”) to write one of these scripts. The first “Goosebumps,” was a modest hit, having grossed $150.2 million worldwide on a reported $58 million budget. Sony is looking to trim costs on this iteration.

Sandel’s credits include “The DUFF,” a high school comedy, and “When We First Met,” an upcoming romantic comedy with Adam DeVine. He’s also attached to direct the upcoming life action adaptation of “Monster High,” which is based on the popular toy and consumer products lines.

“Goosebumps” is based on a series of horror-themed novels for younger readers that were written by R. L. Stine.

More Film

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Film Review: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

    Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned. It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of […]

  • Ari Sandel Goosebumps

    Ari Sandel Tapped to Direct 'Goosebumps' Sequel

    Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned. It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Becomes Fandango's Top 2017 Ticket Seller

    Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned. It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of […]

  • Sophie Turner

    Sophie Turner's Drama 'Josie' to Launch Mammoth Film Festival

    Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned. It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of […]

  • Bob Iger Disney

    Disney-Fox Deal Expected for Thursday (Report)

    Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned. It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad