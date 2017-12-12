Ari Sandel Tapped to Direct ‘Goosebumps’ Sequel

Ari Sandel has been brought on board to direct a sequel to “Goosebumps,” Variety has learned.

It is unclear, however, if this “Goosebumps” follow up will be the next one to hit theaters or if it will even get made at all. Sony, which is backing the movie, has two versions in development. One of these scripts features original star Jack Black, and one does not. There are scheduling concerns involving the actor. The pressure is mounting, and Sony had better make a decision soon about which film it wants to make if it has a chance of hitting its September 21, 2018 release date.

The studio has tapped Rob Lieber (“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”) to write one of these scripts. The first “Goosebumps,” was a modest hit, having grossed $150.2 million worldwide on a reported $58 million budget. Sony is looking to trim costs on this iteration.

Sandel’s credits include “The DUFF,” a high school comedy, and “When We First Met,” an upcoming romantic comedy with Adam DeVine. He’s also attached to direct the upcoming life action adaptation of “Monster High,” which is based on the popular toy and consumer products lines.

“Goosebumps” is based on a series of horror-themed novels for younger readers that were written by R. L. Stine.