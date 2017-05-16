Google Veteran David Krane Joins MGM Board of Directors

Veteran Google executive David Krane, the current CEO and managing partner of venture capital firm GV, has joined the MGM board of directors.

MGM chairman and CEO Gary Barber announced the appointment Tuesday as part of its first-quarter earnings call.

“I want to thank our Board of Directors for their continued support and also welcome David Krane, who recently joined the Board,” Barber said. “David is a 17-year veteran of Google, and is currently the CEO and managing partner of Google Ventures. He is a valuable addition to MGM’s Board and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

GV is the former Google Ventures and operates independently from Google. Krane oversees GV’s global activities and invests in a wide range of technology companies including Uber, Nest, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Urban Engines.

Krane’s Google career began more than 17 years ago, as director of global communications and public affairs in which he oversaw the company’s strategic communications programs worldwide, and worked as a member of the senior leadership team to grow Google. He previously worked for Apple Computer, Qualcomm, Four11 (now Yahoo! Mail), and two computer security software developers.

The privately held MGM also reported Tuesday a decline in first-quarter earnings to $35.2 million from $61 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues also declined to $264 million from $311.3 million.