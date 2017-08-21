Former Google Marketing Exec Andrew Hotz Joins Warner Bros.

Former Google marketing executive Andrew Hotz has been named executive vice president of worldwide digital marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures.

JP Richards, the studio’s exec VP of worldwide marketing and chief data strategist, made the announcement on Monday. Hotz will oversee the division’s domestic and international digital teams, working with the broader marketing team on the design and deployment of digital campaigns to support releases from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. Hotz will report directly to Richards.

“Digital marketing provides us new opportunities to reach audiences in sophisticated ways at scale,” Richards sad. “With our strategic partnerships, technology and data, Warner Bros. can reach and interact with entertainment consumers like never before. Andrew has an incredible background in digital marketing, and we’ll look to him to help us refine and further our digital campaigns, realizing the full potential of our marketing organization as well as the world-class films we market.”

Hotz served as head of industry at Google, managing the relationship between Google/YouTube and NBC Universal, and consulting with the studio and networks on digital marketing efforts. He also worked on Google’s TV ads business and managed its relationship with Procter & Gamble. Hotz began his career in production at DreamWorks Animation.