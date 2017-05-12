‘Lego Batman,’ ‘Guardians 2,’ ‘La La Land’ Lead Golden Trailer Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 18th Annual Golden Trailer Awards were announced on Friday, with “The Lego Batman Movie” and its studio, Warner Bros., coming out on top.
With 11 nominations, “Lego Batman Movie” led the pack, followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “La La Land,” with nine nominations each.
Warner Bros., with a total of 68 nominations, received recognition for its work on movies like “Lego Batman Movie,” “Dunkirk,” and “Wonder Woman.” In second place is Fox, with 58 nominations for films including “Alien: Covenant,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Snatched.” Universal Pictures came in third with 50 nominations for campaigns for “The Mummy,” “Get Out,” and “Atomic Blonde.”
The top trailer houses this year included Mark Woollen & Associates with 33 nominations, AV Squad with 29 noms, and Trailer Park with 28. On the agency side, LA was the leading creative print house for its work on 34 nominees.
The Golden Trailer Awards are devoted to showcasing the best in film and television marketing, and include serious awards as well as several tongue-in-cheek categories, such as the golden fleece award — given to a trailer that is said to have been better than the film itself.
This year’s competition drew a record number of submissions, up almost 50% from last year. Seventeen of the top honors will be presented live at the celebratory show, including the “best of” award for a variety of genre categories, the golden fleece, the trashiest trailer, the best summer 2017 blockbuster, and the most original.
The ceremony will take place on June 6 at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theater.
The full list of nominees and tickets to the show can be found here.
Below are the nominees for the top awards:
Best Action
Baby Driver, “Burn Out”, Sony Pictures International, Create Advertising London
John Wick: Chapter 2, “Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Throne”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment
Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Passengers, “INT’L Trailer G”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV
Best Animation/Family
A Dog’s Purpose, “Life”, Universal Pictures, InSync PLUS
Beauty and the Beast, “Tale”, Disney, Aspect
Despicable Me 3, “Brothers”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative
The Lego Batman Movie, “Domestic Trailer”, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet
The Lego Batman Movie, “ComicCon”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best Comedy
Bad Moms, “Play Date Red”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Baywatch, “Domestic Trailer 2”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Office Christmas Party, “Ho Ho Ho”, Paramount, Industry Creative
Snatched, “Non-Refundable”, 20th Century Fox, AV Squad
The House, “Bets”, Warner Brothers, mOcean
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro, Trailer, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Rats, “Rats”, Discovery, Warrior Poets
Risk, “Risk”, Neon Rated, Jump Cut
Tickled, “Everywhere”, Magnolia Pictures, Zealot
Weiner, Trailer, IFC Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
Dunkirk, “Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Hidden Figures, “Trailer C”, Fox, Giaronomo Productions
Moonlight, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Patriots Day, “Survive”, CBS Films, Aspect
Sully, “Brace”, Warner Bros, Ignition
Best Fantasy Adventure
Doctor Strange, “Future”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Trailer, Warner Bros., Mob Scene
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, “Protect”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Protect”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Wonder Woman, “What She Is”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertianment
Best Horror
Annabelle 2, “Pray”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
Get Out, “Mind”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
IT, “Slide”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
The Conjuring 2, “Back”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
The Hatred, “Alice”, Anchor Bay, Lionsgate
Best Independent Trailer
Christine, “True Story”, The Orchard, InSync PLUS
Manchester By The Sea, Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Birth of a Nation, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Book of Henry, “Trailer 1”, Focus Features, AV Squad
The Wall, “Survival”, Amazon Studios, mOcean
Best Music
Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Logan, “Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Sing, “Dream On”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative
Thor: Ragnarok, “New Age”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer
Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
The Mummy, “Adventure”, Universal, Wild Card
Transformers, “Beautiful”, Paramount Pictures, Rogue Planet
Wonder Woman, “Darkness”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Teaser
American Assassin, “Faces”, CBS Films, Big Picture
Blade Runner: 2049, “Trailer 1”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Dunkirk, “Imminent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
La La Land, “City of Stars” Teaser, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Magnificent Seven, “Seven”, Sony, AV Squad
Best Thriller
A Cure for Wellness, “Ghost Story”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Arrival, “Journey”, Sony, Wild Card
Nerve, “Survive”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Split, “Crack”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
The Girl on the Train, “Heartless”, Universal, Wild Card
Golden Fleece
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Last Humanity”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Sleepless, “Corrupt”, Open Road Films , Big Picture
The Disappointments Room, “Unlock the Secret”, Relativity Europa, Buddha Jones
The Sea of Trees, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, “Back Up”, Paramount Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Most Original Trailer
Atomic Blonde, “Seductress”, Focus Features / NBC Universal, Jax
La La Land, “Ultimate Encore” Trailer, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Swiss Army Man, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
The Nice Guys, “70s Trailer”, Warner Bros, Big Picture
Trashiest Trailer
Bad Santa 2, “Redband Trailer”, Broad Green, Seismic Productions
Bad Santa 2, “Naughty”, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean
Careful What You Wish For, “Hurts So Good” Trailer, Starz Digital, Zealot
King Cobra, “Good Boy”, IFC Midnight, Zealot
Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, “Let Loose Red Band”, Fox, Buddha Jones