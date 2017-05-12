‘Lego Batman,’ ‘Guardians 2,’ ‘La La Land’ Lead Golden Trailer Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 18th Annual Golden Trailer Awards were announced on Friday, with “The Lego Batman Movie” and its studio, Warner Bros., coming out on top.

With 11 nominations, “Lego Batman Movie” led the pack, followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “La La Land,” with nine nominations each.

Warner Bros., with a total of 68 nominations, received recognition for its work on movies like “Lego Batman Movie,” “Dunkirk,” and “Wonder Woman.” In second place is Fox, with 58 nominations for films including “Alien: Covenant,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Snatched.” Universal Pictures came in third with 50 nominations for campaigns for “The Mummy,” “Get Out,” and “Atomic Blonde.”

The top trailer houses this year included Mark Woollen & Associates with 33 nominations, AV Squad with 29 noms, and Trailer Park with 28. On the agency side, LA was the leading creative print house for its work on 34 nominees.

The Golden Trailer Awards are devoted to showcasing the best in film and television marketing, and include serious awards as well as several tongue-in-cheek categories, such as the golden fleece award — given to a trailer that is said to have been better than the film itself.

This year’s competition drew a record number of submissions, up almost 50% from last year. Seventeen of the top honors will be presented live at the celebratory show, including the “best of” award for a variety of genre categories, the golden fleece, the trashiest trailer, the best summer 2017 blockbuster, and the most original.

The ceremony will take place on June 6 at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theater.

The full list of nominees and tickets to the show can be found here.

Below are the nominees for the top awards:

Best Action

Baby Driver, “Burn Out”, Sony Pictures International, Create Advertising London

John Wick: Chapter 2, “Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Throne”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment

Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Passengers, “INT’L Trailer G”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV

Best Animation/Family

A Dog’s Purpose, “Life”, Universal Pictures, InSync PLUS

Beauty and the Beast, “Tale”, Disney, Aspect

Despicable Me 3, “Brothers”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative

The Lego Batman Movie, “Domestic Trailer”, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

The Lego Batman Movie, “ComicCon”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best Comedy

Bad Moms, “Play Date Red”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Baywatch, “Domestic Trailer 2”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Office Christmas Party, “Ho Ho Ho”, Paramount, Industry Creative

Snatched, “Non-Refundable”, 20th Century Fox, AV Squad

The House, “Bets”, Warner Brothers, mOcean

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro, Trailer, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Rats, “Rats”, Discovery, Warrior Poets

Risk, “Risk”, Neon Rated, Jump Cut

Tickled, “Everywhere”, Magnolia Pictures, Zealot

Weiner, Trailer, IFC Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

Dunkirk, “Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Hidden Figures, “Trailer C”, Fox, Giaronomo Productions

Moonlight, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Patriots Day, “Survive”, CBS Films, Aspect

Sully, “Brace”, Warner Bros, Ignition

Best Fantasy Adventure

Doctor Strange, “Future”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Trailer, Warner Bros., Mob Scene

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, “Protect”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Protect”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Wonder Woman, “What She Is”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertianment

Best Horror

Annabelle 2, “Pray”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Get Out, “Mind”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

IT, “Slide”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

The Conjuring 2, “Back”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

The Hatred, “Alice”, Anchor Bay, Lionsgate

Best Independent Trailer

Christine, “True Story”, The Orchard, InSync PLUS

Manchester By The Sea, Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Birth of a Nation, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Book of Henry, “Trailer 1”, Focus Features, AV Squad

The Wall, “Survival”, Amazon Studios, mOcean

Best Music

Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Logan, “Teaser”, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Sing, “Dream On”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Age”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer

Atomic Blonde, “Online”, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, “Smile”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

The Mummy, “Adventure”, Universal, Wild Card

Transformers, “Beautiful”, Paramount Pictures, Rogue Planet

Wonder Woman, “Darkness”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Teaser

American Assassin, “Faces”, CBS Films, Big Picture

Blade Runner: 2049, “Trailer 1”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Dunkirk, “Imminent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

La La Land, “City of Stars” Teaser, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Magnificent Seven, “Seven”, Sony, AV Squad

Best Thriller

A Cure for Wellness, “Ghost Story”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Arrival, “Journey”, Sony, Wild Card

Nerve, “Survive”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Split, “Crack”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

The Girl on the Train, “Heartless”, Universal, Wild Card

Golden Fleece

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “Last Humanity”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Sleepless, “Corrupt”, Open Road Films , Big Picture

The Disappointments Room, “Unlock the Secret”, Relativity Europa, Buddha Jones

The Sea of Trees, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, “Back Up”, Paramount Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Original Trailer

Atomic Blonde, “Seductress”, Focus Features / NBC Universal, Jax

La La Land, “Ultimate Encore” Trailer, Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Swiss Army Man, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Lego Batman Movie, “Gotham Cribs”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

The Nice Guys, “70s Trailer”, Warner Bros, Big Picture

Trashiest Trailer

Bad Santa 2, “Redband Trailer”, Broad Green, Seismic Productions

Bad Santa 2, “Naughty”, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

Careful What You Wish For, “Hurts So Good” Trailer, Starz Digital, Zealot

King Cobra, “Good Boy”, IFC Midnight, Zealot

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, “Let Loose Red Band”, Fox, Buddha Jones