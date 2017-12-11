Golden Globes Nominations: 21 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

On Monday morning, the Golden Globes reinforced the notion that Hollywood is still a boy’s club. The organization, made up of about 90 foreign journalists, seemed to go out on a limb not to nominate a single woman for best director. Not Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). Not Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”). Not Dee Rees (“Mudbound”).

Although 2017 has been called the year of the woman, the Globes managed to overlook two of the biggest female-led hits of the year: “Beauty and the Beast,” the most successful movie of 2017 so far, was snubbed in the musical/comedy category, and “Wonder Woman” was shut out for any awards. Other surprises: Jordan Peele didn’t get a nomination for writing or directing “Get Out,” although his movie did receive two nominations (for best picture and actor).

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” a love story between a lonely woman and a monster, led all movies with seven nominations. “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each picked up six nods. On the TV side, there was at least good news for strong female protagonists. HBO’s “Big Little Lies” landed six nominations and FX’s “Feud” scored four.

Here are the 21 biggest snubs and surprises from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

SNUB: Greta Gerwig for directing “Lady Bird”

The biggest disappointment of the morning was that the Globes, following a troubling trend that’s been continuing at the Oscars, nominated five men in the best director category. It’s a shock that there was no love in the category for Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” the indie darling of the year.

SNUB: Jordan Peele, for directing and writing “Get Out”

The horror movie earned two nominations for best picture musical/comedy and lead actor Daniel Kaluuya. However, Peele was somehow not recognized in the directing or screenwriting categories, where the movie is expected to make a strong showing on the awards trail.

SNUB: “Wonder Woman” gets shut out

Some pundits have wondered if the Warner Bros. tentpole could be the first comic book movie to score a best picture nomination at the Oscars. But it’s awards momentum was hurt on Monday, when the Globes omitted it from all categories, including best picture, best director and best actress for Gal Gadot.

SNUB: “The Big Sick”

The Amazon Studios release was a hit with audiences, earning $43 million at the domestic box office. It’s weird that the Globes didn’t find room for the movie in the best comedy category, or any recognition for stars Holly Hunter or Kumail Nanjiani, who delivered one of the year’s best breakout roles.

SNUB: Jennifer Lawrence, “mother!”

Yes, she starred in the most divisive movie of the year. But the Globes love Jennifer Lawrence so much, they gave her an acting trophy for “Joy.” The fact that she didn’t earn a nomination for “mother!” means that Darren Aronofky’s drama about a woman who lives on an abandoned farm isn’t going to be an awards contender.

SNUB: Kate Winslet, “Wonder Wheel”

Winslet is another favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press, having racked up a total of 11 nominations over her career. Her role in Woody Allen’s drama set in Coney Island is the type of performance that the Globes usually go for. But following a national conversation about sexual abuse in Hollywood, the film directed by Woody Allen has had trouble connecting at the box office for Amazon Studios.

SNUB: Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”

The “Harry Potter” star has never been nominated for a Golden Globe. The Hollywood Foreign Press couldn’t find room for her role as Belle in the most successful movie of the year, which also got shut out of the best musical/comedy category.

SNUB: Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”

After winning the best actress prize at Cannes, for playing a woman dealing with grief after losing her family in a terrorist attack, Kruger hasn’t been able to break into the awards season race. That’s a shame, since she gives her best performance to date in the drama directed by Fatih Akin.

SNUB: Christian Bale, “Hostiles”

The Western was hailed as as instant Oscar contender when it debuted at Telluride, with a tour-de-force lead performance from Bale. However, its distributor, Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, is an unproven entity in the awards race game. The project hasn’t had a high enough profile in a year where the best actor race is packed with heavyweights such as Tom Hanks (“The Post”), Gary Oldman (“The Darkest Hour”) and Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”).

SNUB: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

Gyllenhaal received rave reviews for playing Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the 2013 bombing on Boylston Street. Yet the film’s early fall release date and modest box office receipts might have hurts Gyllenhaal’s chances with the Hollywood Foreign Press.

SNUB: Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Sandler’s last (and only) Golden Globe nomination was for his starring role in 2002’s “Punch Drunk Love.” Many thought that he might return to category with his character actor turn in Noah Baumbach’s film.

SNUB: “Veep,” HBO

“Veep” has been a Golden Globe reliable, with two nominations for comedy and three for its star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. But the reigning Emmy champ didn’t win favor with HFPA members, who voted “Veep” out of office in favor of new series like “SMILF” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

SNUB: “Transparent,” Amazon

“Transparent” won Globes for the series and its star, Jeffrey Tambor, in its first season, and has been nominated every year since. That ground to a halt this year. Might the accusations against Tambor have factored in?

SNUB: Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Voters embraced the NBC revival, crowning it with noms for best series and best actor for Eric McCormack. But Debra Messing didn’t make the cut this time out, even though she’d earned six nods for the role.

SNUB: Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

David’s return to TV had been highly anticipated — he’d earned three nominations for his work on the show in its previous seasons. But voters shunned him for the ninth season — blame that Fatwah?

SNUB: Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

The actor earned a nod last season for his turn as the ill-fated father in NBC’s hit drama, a role which has only gotten more complex and layered in its sophomore season.

SNUB: Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” and “Fargo”

She delivered two of the most talked about performances of the year in HBO’s drama and FX’s anthology series — but somehow HFPA voters missed them both.

SURPRISE: “All the Money in the World” rebounds

So far, Ridley Scott’s drama has been in the press for all the wrong reasons. Last month, Kevin Spacey had to be cut from the project, after a series of sexual harassment allegations surfaced. His role (as John Paul Getty) was recast with Christopher Plummer, who had to agree to last-minute shoots. The Hollywood Foreign Press seems to believe that the film, which hasn’t screened to critics yet, is actually good. “All The Money in the World” received three Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actor Plummer, best actress Michelle Williams and best director.

SURPRISE: Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

The summer box office hit wasn’t really considered an award movies, yet Elgort made the cut over more expected names like Adam Sandler or Kumail Nanjiani. This is the 23-year-old star’s first Golden Globe nomination.

SURPRISE: Katherine Langford, “Thirteen Reasons Why”

Netflix’s drama grabbed headlines for its subject matter — as did the performance of the Australian teen as the suicidal teenager.

SURPRISE: Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

It’s no surprise that Bacon would draw the attention of HFPA voters, having won for his 2010 movie “Taking Chance.” But his turn in Jill Soloway’s “I Love Dick” mostly flew under the radar.