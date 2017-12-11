Golden Globes Music Nominees Include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood

The two music categories in the Golden Globe nominations announced Monday morning include songs by Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas, Miguel with Natalie Lafourcade and Keala Settle and scores by Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood as well as frequent nominees Carter Burwell, Alexandre Desplat, John Williams and Hans Zimmer. The full music nominations appear below and the full Golden Globs nominations can be seen here.

Hugh Jackman also scored a best actor in a musical or comedy nod for his singing and dancing work as circus impresario P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman.”

Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” were among the big winners as nominations for the 75th installment of the annual awards.

“Three Billboards,” a revenge drama, “The Post,” a dramatic re-telling of the Pentagon Papers saga, and “The Shape of Water,” a sci-fi romance, earned best film and director nods in addition to picking up nominations for the performances of several of its actors. “The Shape of Water” nabbed a leading seven nominations, while “Three Billboards” and “The Post” picked up six a piece. The other best drama nominees were Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic “Dunkirk” and Luca Guadagnino’s lyrical romance “Call Me by Your Name.”

Best Original Song

“HOME” — FERDINAND

Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson

Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter

Performed by: Nick Jonas

“MIGHTY RIVER” — MUDBOUND

Music by: Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

Performed by Mary J. Blige

“REMEMBER ME” — COCO

Music by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Performed by Miguel with Natalie Lafourcade

“THE STAR” — THE STAR

Music by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

Performed by Mariah Carey

“THIS IS ME” — THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Music by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Performed by Keala Settle

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – Carter Burwell

“The Shape of Water” – Alexandre Desplat

“Phantom Thread” Johnny Greenwood

“The Post” John Williams

“Dunkirk” Hans Zimmer