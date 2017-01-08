The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are only a few hours away. As the biggest stars in film and TV descend upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel, keep track of all the action with our Golden Globes 2017 live blog.

The ceremony, hosted for a the first time by Jimmy Fallon, will air live coast-to-coast on NBC at 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET. The “Tonight Show” host previously emceed the 2010 Emmy Awards.

Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Annette Bening, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone are among the newly-annouced presenters. They join Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Mandy Moore, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are broadcast in more than 236 countries and territories worldwide.

Variety reporters will be on the scene at the Beverly Hilton Hotel all day, providing the latest updates on the red carpet, inside the show, backstage, and more. Keep up with all the action, starting at 3 p.m. PT with the red carpet, below.

Check back for the full list of 2017 Golden Globes winners.