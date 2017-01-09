If you were betting on “La La Land,” there wasn’t much that could shock you at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. Its record sweep of seven Globes left little for competitors, but there was still room for some surprises.

“Moonlight” was shut out right up until the end — so it may have come as a shock when, at the 11th hour, it won the last award of the night: best motion picture, drama. Meanwhile, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, and Olivia Culpa beat out “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” heavyweights to score three trophies for “The Night Manager.”

Which win surprised you the most?