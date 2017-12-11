Golden Globe Nominations Announced Live

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday morning on NBC’s “Today” show live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone were joined by Golden Globe ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Meher Tatna, and executive vice president of television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman in revealing the nominees.

Seth Meyers will emcee the 2018 ceremony from the same location on Jan. 7. The Golden Globes will air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes honor achievements in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

Here is the list of 2018 Golden Globe nominations updating live:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Best Animated Film:

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”