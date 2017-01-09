The Golden Globes haven’t been the focal point for Hollywood’s diversity crisis. That’s fallen to the Academy Awards. But this year’s edition of the Globes has honored shows that deal with race in America. “Atlanta,” an acclaimed FX series, scored the best TV comedy or musical statue for its first season.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all the, like, black folks in Atlanta,” said the show’s creator Donald Glover, “Just for being alive.”

Best actress in a TV comedy winner Tracee Ellis Ross (“Blackish”) used her time at the microphone to address Hollywood’s poor track record with creating shows and films for people of color.

“This is for all of the women, women of color, and colorful people, whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” said Ellis Ross. :I want you to know I see you, we see you.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the first Golden Globe Award on Sunday, picking up a best supporting actor statue for his work as a criminal psychopath in “Nocturnal Animals.”

His victory was a surprise. Taylor-Johnson beat out the heavily favored Mahershala Ali, who has earned plaudits for his work as a sympathetic drug dealer in “Moonlight.” The English actor wasn’t even expected to pick up a nomination.

Taylor-Johnson’s win wasn’t the only early upset. Billy Bob Thornton also picked up a best TV actor in a drama statue for his performance as an unconventional lawyer in the Amazon series “Goliath.” In his speech, Thornton quipped that he had a longstanding rivalry with Bob Odenkirk, a fellow nominee for “Better Call Saul,” that dated back to their work with Van Johnson in the 1940s.

The Golden Globes are an essential stop during Hollywood’s months-long awards season blitz. On the film front, “La La Land,” a musical ode to Los Angeles, is hoping to emerge as the Oscar front-runner. The romance stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, both of whom are nominated, and picked up a leading seven nods. Other top contenders include “Moonlight,” a coming-of-age drama about an African-American boy struggling with his sexuality, and “Manchester by the Sea,” a tragedy that unfolds in a blue collar community.

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” had the most nominations among television contenders, with five nods. There are also a number of newcomers in contention. “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us,” and “Westworld” are all in their first seasons and are all up for best TV drama. Comedy nominees include veteran shows such as “Veep” and “Transparent,” as well as “Atlanta,” a critically revered show about cousins breaking into the rap scene.

Host Jimmy Fallon got the show going with a nod to “La La Land’s” opening number. It had the comedian stuck in bumper-to-bumper limousine traffic, and enabled nominees and stars such as Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, and Kit Harrington to sing and dance alongside Storm Troopers and the kids from “Stranger Things.”

“Welcome to the Golden Globes,” he said, before noting, “Already the teleprompter’s down.”

The technical glitch was an apt way to kick off the evening. After all, the Globes are louder, looser, and boozier than the Oscars. Champagne flows freely during the ceremony, which can lead to celebrity fails and must-see television. The awards show rewards work on both the big and small screen, and segregates drama films from musicals and comedies. It also does not recognize below-the-line work, such as editing or cinematography.

This year’s show unfolds in the aftermath of a divisive presidential race that saw Republican Donald Trump beat out Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee that Hollywood overwhelmingly favored, for the White House. Fallon’s opening monologue was peppered with several election zingers. He compared Trump to King Joffrey, the mad monarch from “Game of Thrones,” and said that the Globes was one of the last things where the popular vote still mattered, a reference to how Clinton’s popular vote win was meaningless in comparison to Trump’s electoral college victory.

Though the Globes have become a ratings juggernaut in their own right, they are not seen as a predictor of future Oscar glory. Unlike the Screen Actors, Directors, or Producers guild awards, the voting bodies have no overlap. The Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of roughly 100 journalists with overseas connections. In contrast, the Oscars are voted on by thousands of actors, directors, cinematographers, editors, and other craftspeople. In the past, Globe winners have not always gone on to win best picture. Last year’s best drama winner, “The Revenant,” for instance, lost out on the top Academy Award to “Spotlight.”

Fallon, host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” is emceeing the evening in a bit of corporate synergy (the network airs the awards show broadcast). He follows in the footsteps of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, as well as Ricky Gervais, all of whom made headlines with acid quips that came at the expense of the A-listers in the audience. Fallon is expected to draw less blood. He has made “The Tonight Show” a safe space for celebrities, allowing them to participate in sketches, such as “Slow Jam the News,” that enable them to be in on the joke.

More to come…