Gold Darth Vader Mask Among Special ‘Star Wars’ 40th Anniversary Memorabilia

A replica of Darth Vader’s mask constructed out of pure 24-karat gold can be yours, if the Force funds are with you.

The cost? 154 million yen, or $1.4 million.

The mask, designed by the Ginza Tanaka jewelry store in Tokyo, went on display back in April, but it went on sale Thursday, known as “May the Fourth Be With You” to “Star Wars” fans.

The mask measures 26.5 centimeters (10.4 inches) wide and 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) high, and took ten goldsmiths three months to mold and assemble the prototype.

“The most difficult aspect was that each section of the mask was created by a different gold craftsman and then assembled to make one Darth Vader mask,” Hirotsugu Tsuchiya, Ginza Tanaka’s marketing manager said.

The mask is actually more of a sculpture, as it lacks a neck hole and weighs 33 pounds.

Ginza Tanaka is also offering more reasonably priced “Star Wars” commemorative coins, featuring heroes Luke Skywalker and Yoda. The coins cost 132,300 yen, or $1,200.2017 marks the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars IV: A New Hope,” the film that kicked off the franchise. The eighth film in the decades-spanning series, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” opens this Dec. 15.