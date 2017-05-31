‘Silicon Valley’ Star Thomas Middleditch Joins ‘Godzilla’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

“Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch looks to have found his next project while on hiatus from the HBO show.

Sources tell Variety Middleditch has joined Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler in Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Vera Farmiga and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are also on board. “Krampus” helmer Michael Dougherty is directing the project from a script he penned with Zach Shields.

Alex Garcia will oversee the tentpole for Legendary. “Godzilla: King of Monsters” hits theaters on March 22, 2019, with the monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong” slated to bow the following year on May 22, 2020.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced in late 2015 that all future “King Kong” and “Godzilla” movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Kong: Skull Island.” Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.

“Kong: Skull Island” recently opened with $167 million at the domestic box office and $565 million worldwide. Middleditch had a small cameo in the film voicing an off-camera character.

Besides “Silicon Valley” — which was recently picked up for a fifth season and earned Middleditch an Emmy nomination last year — the actor is also voicing one of the leads in DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants.” He also recently wrapped production on “Replicas” opposite Keanu Reeves.

